West Ham boss Graham Potter approves the signing of out-of-favour Chelsea man

West Ham United manager Graham Potter has started working towards saving the season for the Hammers.

They started the season poorly under Julen Lopetegui even after spending heavily on new signings in the summer transfer window last year.

Under the Spanish manager, the Hammers never became a consistent team and despite some positive results in patches this season, they struggled to perform at the level expected of them.

Potter has now arrived at the London Stadium and given the fans hope of a bright future.

The Hammers are targeting a move for Chelsea midfielder, who has been out-of-favour at Stamford Bridge this season.

According to the Independent, West Ham want to sign Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on loan this month.

The midfielder joined the Blues along with manager Enzo Maresca from Leicester City but his move to the Premier League side has not worked well.

Graham Potter is ready to transform West Ham United

He has failed to get playing time under Maresca this season and he could be allowed to leave the club just a few months after joining them.

The Hammers could offer the midfielder the perfect opportunity to continue his career in the Premier League.

Potter’s side can provide him with the playing time that he needs this season and if all goes well for the player and the club, he could become Potter’s first signing at West Ham.

Dewsbury-Hall was instrumental in Leicester’s Championship winning season, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists.

He was expected to hit the ground running at Chelsea but Maresca has preferred other midfielders over him and at a club like Chelsea, competition for a place in the starting line up is fierce.

The midfielder could provide inspiration to the Hammers to climb up the league table in the second half of the season.

Potter’s side have also been linked with a move for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

