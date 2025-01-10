West Ham offering lifeline to Chelsea reject who Potter wants as first signing

Ben Chilwell of Chelsea is embraced by Graham Potter after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match against Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Graham Potter has wasted no time in making a transfer request to the West Ham board, with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell set to become his first signing.

After Julen Lopetegui was finally dispensed with, the Hammers announced the worst kept secret in football.

Darren Bent is excited by Potter’s transfer targets, and the Irons could land a Man United ace before the end of the month if everything goes to plan.

Chelsea want Ben Chilwell gone

However, it’s believed that one Chelsea reject will be brought to East London before anyone else.

Ben Chilwell has been sidelined all season by Enzo Maresca and is clearly out of favour with the Italian.

According to transfermarkt, he’s played just 45 minutes in the Carabao Cup since the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Therefore, the left-back is almost certain to jump at the chance to be reunited with his former manager, Potter, across the capital.

Football Transfers note that the first transfer business West Ham’s new man in the dugout wants to do is to bring the 28-year-old to the London Stadium.

Ben Chilwell could play against Chelsea in February

It’s clear that Chilwell’s experience will be of value to Potter, not to mention that the player has the biggest of points to prove.

Interestingly, West Ham play Chelsea on February 3, one of a series of five London derbies in their next six Premier League fixtures. The other is against Aston Villa who they also play in the FA Cup.

It’s understood that if West Ham get their man, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will move back to his more natural right-back position which would allow Chilwell to slot nicely into the back four.