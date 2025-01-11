Arsenal corner flag at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are keen on signing the Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in January.

The versatile Uruguayan International is keen on leaving Barcelona this month and the Spanish club are holding out for a fee of around €70-80 million. According to MARCA, Arsenal are keeping tabs on his situation and they could submit an offer for the player in the coming days.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said on his future: “It’s not my job to talk about it, but I want him in my team. He is one of the best defenders.”

Arsenal could certainly use another quality defender and the 25-year-old would be an exceptional acquisition for them. He has been one of the best defenders in La Liga in recent seasons and he could improve Arsenal immensely.

Arsenal will be hoping to win the league title and the UEFA Champions League in the coming season and they need a quality with more depth. Signing a proven performer like Araujo would be a wise decision.

The 25-year-old has proven himself in Spanish football and he has the quality to succeed in England as well. He will look to establish himself as a key player for Arsenal if the transfer goes through. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to break the bank for him this month.

He has been linked with Manchester United and Juventus as well.

Araujo would be a superb investment

Although the asking price is quite high, the player has the quality to justify the investment in the coming seasons. He is entering the peak years of his career and he could improve further with coaching and experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player for the London club.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently pushing Liverpool in the title race and they will be hoping to go all the way this season. While there is no doubt that the 25-year-old Barcelona star would improve them, they need to improve the other areas of their as well. A quality attacker could make a huge difference for them in the final third. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to prioritise a move for Araujo, despite the acute need for a dynamic forward.