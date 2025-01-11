Mikel Arteta of Arsenal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match against Newcastle United. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s faltering title challenge is continuing because of a lack of goals from their front men, and that’s ensured that the Gunners will try and enter the transfer market in January to land Brentford hot-shot, Bryan Mbeumo.

The Cameroon international has a sensational 13 goals and three assists from the Bees first 20 games of this 2024/25 season (transfermarkt), meaning Thomas Frank will almost certainly not appreciate losing another high quality striker so soon after Ivan Toney departed the club.

Bryan Mbeumo the subject of EPL interest

Indeed, it’s understood that Frank has stated that the chances of Mbeumo being transferred this month are very low.

The Dane will understand, however, that if a big enough offer comes in, the club will find it very hard to turn down.

It had been suggested a few weeks ago that Frank might even replace Ange Postecoglou, but he remains in position in West London and surely hoping his club can improve on their current 11th position.

In order to do that, they’ll surely want to keep hold of Mbeumo, though if he is to move on, Brentford could turn to Nicolas Kuhn, who it was rumoured they were interested in a few weeks ago.

“Will push to bring him in” – Arsenal desperate for striker signing

According to sources with an understanding of the Gunners January transfer plans, Mbeumo has been sounded out as Mikel Arteta needs cover after Bukayo Saka’s injury and the poor performances of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Brentford want Bryan Mbeumo to stay

The North Londoners might not get things all their own way, however, as sources have also advanced that Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool are also showing an interest in the 25-year-old.

The Red Devils can only consider making an offer for Mbeumo in January if they can make a profit from the sale of players.

It’s clear that Brentford want the player to stay at the club until the end of the current season at least and only an extraordinary offer will change the situation.

Mbeumo, who Brentford see as an invaluable asset, has a contract with the Bees that runs until 2026 and the club have option to extend his stay for another year.