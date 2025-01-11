Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been linked with the move away from the club with his contract due to expire in the summer.

The 32-year-old has not been able to agree on a new deal with the club yet, and Saudi Arabian clubs are hoping to secure his signature.

According to journalist Miguel Rico, Al-Ittihad are waiting for the player and they believe that he will be their big signing at the end of the season. They are waiting for the player’s contract to run out and they will secure his signature on a free transfer.

Salah has been exceptional for Liverpool this season with 21 goals and 17 assists in all competitions. Losing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be a devastating blow for the club. He is undoubtedly the best player at the club and he has helped Liverpool win several major trophies during his time in England. There have been rumours of a potential extension and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can convince the player to extend his stay at Anfield.

Salah would be a major coup for the Saudi league

The £350,000 a week Egyptian International is one of the best players in the world and his move to Saudi Arabia would seriously enhance the global reputation of the league. Saudi clubs have managed to bring in multiple world-class players in recent seasons and the capture of the Liverpool star would be another tremendous bit of business for them.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in the middle of a title race right now, and they will hope that Salah can continue to perform at a world-class level and guide them to a major trophy this season. They have excelled in the UEFA Champions League as well.