Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leicester City are closing in on the capture of the Parma full-back Woyo Coulibaly.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for the Italian outfit and his performances have attracted the attention of the Foxes. Leicester have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign the player and he is expected to join up with his new club soon.

Leicester have had a disappointing season so far, and they will look to bounce back during the second half of the campaign. They will want to secure safety in the Premier League, and they need to bring in quality players in order for that to happen.

They have been quite vulnerable at the back this season and signing a quality defender could prove to be a wise decision. It will be interesting to see if Coulibaly can hit the ground running in the Premier League and help the Foxes improve.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that the move is agreed, and the player is already saying his goodbyes at the Italian club before joining up with his new club.

Writing on his website, he revealed: “The move for Woyo Coulibaly to Leicester is done. The Parma right-back, with a contract expiring in June 2025, is saying goodbye to the Emilian club after almost four years in which he participated in the return to Serie A. The deal that will see him wear the Foxes shirt is in the details.”

Coulibaly could be a useful addition

The 25-year-old has shown his quality in Italian football, and it will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football quickly. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in England and he will look to establish himself as a key player for Leicester.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the defender, and it remains to be seen whether he can prove his quality in England. If he can help Leicester stave off relegation this season, it will have been a worthwhile investment for the Foxes.

Coulibaly is set to become Leicester’s first signing in January. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in further additions to improve the squad before the window closes.