Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia has been linked with a move to Leeds United in recent months.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has struggled for regular game time at the West Midlands club and TV commentator Ian Darke has now urged the player to move to the Championship club.

Darke believes that Buendia would be a quality acquisition for most mid-table Premier League clubs and he could be a star in the Championship as well. The South American midfielder needs to play regularly to get back to his past and Aston Villa will have not been able to provide him with that opportunity.

He said to Aston Villa News: “A loan away to a big club in the Championship or even further down the Premier League could suit him, but then Villa might not want to release many from their squad when they’re going to advance further in the Champions League. “He’s been linked with Leeds United – a loan there would be perfect for minutes, getting his confidence back as presumably a starter and a coveted player.”

Buendia needs more opportunities

The Premier League side are well stocked in the attacking areas and the South American might need to leave to play more often. In addition to that, they are looking at attacking reinforcements as well.

Buendia has yet to start a single game in the Premier League or the Champions League for Aston Villa this season. He has played in the League Cup and he managed to put in a man-of-the-match performance in the cup competition.

He has the quality to succeed in the Championship and he could be a useful player for Leeds. It remains to be seen whether the Whites decide to make a move for him before the window closes. A loan move would help him get regular gametime during the second half of the campaign, and it could help him regain his sharpness. If he manages to impress during his loan spell, it could help him secure a permanent exit from Aston Villa in the summer.