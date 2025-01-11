Sources: Chelsea ahead of Real Madrid in chase for 18-year-old prodigy

Jorrel Hato of the Netherlands in action during the UEFA Nations League match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Jorrel Hato is already an accomplished defender at just 18 years of age, and Chelsea appear to have jumped ahead of Real Madrid for his signing.

Sources close to CaughtOffside indicate that Arsenal are continuing to monitor Hato’s progress but it’s the Blues who lead the race for a player that Total Football Analysis have called a prodigy.

The Gunners are already pushing to sign Alexander Isak, and with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules in mind, it’s clear that a move for Hato would need the North Londoners to make sales first.

Chelsea leading Jorrel Hato chase

Chelsea are open to selling Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and others in order to put themselves in a favourable position to land players such as Hato.

The teen is already a regular at Dutch giants, Ajax, and whilst De Godenzonen won’t want to lose another of their star men, the club will understand that if they receive an offer between £40/45m, it will be difficult for them to hang on to a player that’s destined for the very top.

Indeed, technical director, Alex Kroes, has stated that the club should seriously consider an important offer, especially considering their financial situation.

However, he has also emphasised that the club want Hato to stay in the team for a long time.

Sources have advanced that Chelsea are planning to sign the player due to his young age and versatility.

Arsenal want Hato in order to strengthen their back line, and had previously considered signing him last summer but instead plumped for Riccardo Calafiori.

Arsenal and Madrid set for disappointment in Jorrel Hato chase

Now they are looking at him again as they plan to part ways with Jakub Kiwior.

As can be seen in the graphic above, Hato’s excellent passing range and ability to get forward, as well as high success rate in defensive duels, marks him out as a true modern-day defender.

It’s obvious why Spanish giants, Real Madrid, would also be interested in his services even if, as sources have noted that Los Blancos are behind Chelsea in the pecking order at this stage.

Despite Ajax’s preference for the player to remain in the Eredivisie, Hato seems ready to continue his career outside the Dutch top-flight, following in the footsteps of many of his contemporaries.