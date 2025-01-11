Josh Brownhill set to secure sensational move to Premier League club

Josh Brownhill of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match against Blackburn Rovers. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

With the January transfer window in full swing, Leeds could end up losing out on Josh Brownhill who is weighing up offers from a Premier League club and overseas.

LeedsUnited.News revealed back in November that Brownhill was a person of interest, and with the 29-year-old central midfielder already having scored nine goals and assisted three more in 25 Championship appearances (transfermarkt), and being available on a free transfer this summer, it’s clear why the all whites would want to land him now.

Leeds set to miss out on Josh Brownhill

Even though Daniel Farke is expecting Leeds to sign players in January, and Mergim Berisha is close to a loan deal with the club, potentially losing out on Brownhill will surely be a disappointment.

Give Me Sport have noted that West Ham are weighing up a move for the player, who is also apparently considering offers from overseas.

It isn’t clear if Burnley will look to extend the player’s contract or allow him to move on, but were they to do so at this stage, it could well affect their title aspirations.

At present, the Clarets are in second place in the Championship table, just a point behind Leeds, with both on course for automatic promotion if they’re able to start pulling away from the chasing pack.

West Ham eyeing Josh Brownhill

Sunderland and Sheffield United are the other two teams within touching distance of the summit of the English second-tier.

From Brownhill’s perspective, this could be the last chance he will get for a big career move.

With Graham Potter having just taken charge of West Ham, it could be an opportune time for Brownhill to join the East London outfit as the manager begins to reshape the squad.