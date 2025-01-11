A collage of the Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur badges. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images and Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Although Tottenham have ongoing defensive struggles, there’s every chance that Ben Davies could be snapped up by Leeds in the transfer window.

Daniel Farke had hinted that Leeds would make signings this month, and with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham future uncertain, it could be the right time for Davies to look for pastures new.

According to Ben Jacobs, speaking on the Last Word on Spurs podcast, a move for the 31-year-old could be one to watch.

Ben Davies could join Leeds in January

“With Ben Davies, I think that he will also be gone. And the same for Fraser Forster as well,” he said.

“With Davies, the natural thing is to run down the contract. Leeds United remain interested. So that could be one to watch in the coming weeks.

“But I think that with Kinsky arriving, Forster falls down the pecking order.

The Welshman has made just 11 appearances in all competitions this season (transfermarkt) totalling a paltry 849 minutes.

It’s true that his current deal runs out in June allowing him to pick and choose where he goes next, and as a free transfer that still makes him an attractive proposition despite his age.

Leeds look to have green light to sign brilliant teen!

However, with Leeds currently top of the Championship and going well, there’s every possibility that if the all whites were to land the experienced centre-back in January, he could help them back into the Premier League by the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

No official bid for Ben Davies at present

There’s no official bid that’s been lodged with the North Londoners at this stage, but with Spurs Web rating him in the £10m bracket, he’d certainly be a bargain capture for Daniel Farke.

With just under three weeks left for any deal to be completed, there’s plenty of time to get it over the line.

If Ange Postecoglou isn’t going to use Davies in Spurs’ hour of need, then surely it’s best for all parties to allow him to move on.