Liverpool are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of the Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

They are prepared to offer a fee of around £97.5 million to get the deal done. The Reds are willing to include Federico Chiesa in a deal for the Georgian International as well, as per Fichajes.

The 23-year-old is one of the best wingers in Italian football and he has proven his quality in the Champions League as well. Kvaratskhelia played a key role in Napoli’s title win in recent seasons and he is on the radar of Manchester United and Chelsea as well.

It will be interesting to see if Napoli are willing to accept the offer when it is presented. A club record fee of £97.5 million in cash along with Chiesa is certainly a lucrative proposal and it would not be a surprise if the Italians are tempted.

Liverpool need to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit and the 23-year-old would be a long-term investment. He has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League and he could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

Mohamed Salah is expected to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires and Liverpool need to find a mercurial talent to replace him. The Georgian certainly has the potential to develop into a future star for the club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Liverpool will be hoping to fight for major trophies in the coming seasons and they need to add more quality to their ranks. The player is likely to be tempted to join one of the biggest clubs in the world as well.

Liverpool have been fighting for major trophies consistently, and they will be an attractive destination for most players.

Man United and Chelsea keen on Kvaratskhelia

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to bring in a quality winger who could replace Antony and the Napoli star certainly fits the profile. The 23-year-old would be a huge upgrade on the Brazilian and he will add some much-needed cutting edge to the side.

Chelsea need more quality in wide areas as well. Big-money signings like Mykhailo Mudryk have failed to perform, and the Blues need an upgrade if they are serious about challenging for major trophies.