Liverpool flag at Anfield. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly submitted an offer to sign the Bologna defender Sam Beukema.

According to a report from 1000 Cuori Rossoblu, Liverpool have had their offer rejected for the 26-year-old Dutch defender.

Arne Slot knows the player well having tried to sign him during his time at Feyenoord. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to return with an improved offer for the player. They want to sign the player this month.

Players like Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have reliable fitness records and it is no surprise that Liverpool are looking to bring in another central defender. The 26-year-old could prove to be a useful player for them. He has shown his quality in Italian football, and he could be a good fit for Liverpool as well.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite attractive for the Dutchman, and he will certainly hope that the two clubs can agree on a deal before the window closes. The 26-year-old impressed against Liverpool earlier this season when Bologna visited Anfield back in October.

Bologna unwilling to sell Sam Beukema

Meanwhile, the report claims that Bologna will not want to let the player leave this month. They are not keen on sanctioning departures of their key players midway through the season. Any move would have to wait until the summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to resurrect their interest in the defender at the end of the season.

Beukema is at the peak of his powers, and he will want to test himself at a higher level. He has the physicality to adapt to English football as well, and he will look to make an instant impact at Anfield if the transfer goes in the near future.