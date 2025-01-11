Liverpool manager Arne Slot. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old Georgian International has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and the Reds are planning to submit a club record offer to sign him this month.

They have now been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of the player. Napoli manager Antonio Conte has now confirmed that the player has asked to leave the club immediately. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can secure an agreement with the Italian club over the next few weeks.

Conte said (h/t Fabrizio Romano): “Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave the club. I spoke to Khvicha and he confirmed his plan to leave the club immediately”.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for Napoli since joining the club and there is no doubt that he would be an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player and moving to the Premier League could accelerate his development.

Liverpool move could be ideal for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool have done well to nurture talented young players over the years and they could help him fulfil his world-class potential.

The player has the attributes to succeed in England and he will look to hit the ground running at Liverpool if the move goes through. He has shown his quality against English opposition in the UEFA Champions League and he will be determined to make his mark in English football if he ends up at Liverpool.

Liverpool will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming season and they need top quality talent at their disposal. The 23-year-old might cost a premium right now, but he would be a long-term investment and he could justify the outlay in the coming seasons.

The opportunity to join an ambitious club like Liverpool will be quite attractive for the player. He has been linked with Manchester United and PSG as well.