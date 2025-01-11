Paul Robinson looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

West Ham United crashed to a defeat against Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Friday.

The West Midlands club picked up a 2-1 win and West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta was slammed by popular Pundit Paul Robinson during the game. The 27-year-old Brazilian has not been at his best this season and his antics cost his side a goal against Aston Villa.

The Brazilian was seen marking the Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa during a corner, but he went down to the ground easily when the two players were holding each other. Aston Villa managed to score from the corner.

Robinson revealed that the Brazilian went to the ground easily and he could have helped prevent the goal if he had stayed on his feet.

Speaking on the FA Cup world feed, Robinson said: “That was a really poor dive by Paqueta. West Ham look shell-shocked.”

Paqueta has not been at his best

Paqueta has had a difficult season with West Ham so far on and off the pitch. Apart from his mediocre performances, he has been embroiled in a betting scandal, which could result in a lengthy ban.

The midfielder was exceptional for West Ham after joining the club, but his graph in the Premier League has gone downwards in recent months. It will be interesting to see if he can escape a ban and get his career back on track over the next few months.

There is no doubt that he is a quality player and he should be performing at a high level for a big club. He was linked with a move to Manchester City before the betting allegations emerged and the Premier League champions have cooled their interest in him since then.