Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Inter Milan centre forward Francesco Pio Esposito.

The 19-year-old attacker is currently on loan at Italian club Spezia in the second division of Italian football. He has been quite impressive for them with nine goals and an assist to his name in all competitions.

His performances have attracted the attention of Manchester United and Leicester City. According to Sport Italia, the highly rated attacker wants to make a name for himself at Inter Milan and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince him to join the club.

There is no doubt that they have the finances to secure an agreement with Inter Milan for his services. They need to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit and the 19-year-old would be a superb long-term addition for them. He could develop into an important first-team player for the club with the right guidance.

Man United need to sign a striker

Summer signing Joshua Zirkzee has not been able to live up to the expectations and Manchester United need to bring in a striker in the coming months. They cannot hope to depend on Rasmus Hojlund as the only goal-scorer at the club. In addition to that, Marcus Rashford has been linked with an exit as well.

Manchester United are going through a period of rebuilding and they need to plug the gaps in their squad. Signing a striker should be one of their priorities in the coming months. The 19-year-old could be an exciting prospect and it remains to be seen as the situation develops.

Manchester United have a proven track when it comes to nurturing young players into established first-team stars and they could play a role in the development of Esposito.