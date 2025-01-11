Marcus Rashford of Manchester United appears dejected at the end of the Premier League match against Newcastle United. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is keen on leaving the club before the transfer window closes.

According to a report from Spanish publication SPORT, the 27-year-old would be willing to accept a pay cut to join Barcelona this month. He has been linked with Tottenham as well.

The Spanish outfit are hoping to sign him on loan for the remainder of the season, but they cannot afford his wages. The player currently earns around €10 million at the English club and the Spanish outfit would have to pay €5 million in wages for the remainder of the season. The report states that Rashford would be willing to reduce his wage demands by €2 million to get the deal across the line.

Barcelona move could be ideal for Rashford

The striker has struggled for regular gametime at Manchester United and it is no surprise that he wants an exit this month. It will be interesting to see if Barcelona can get the deal done. They could certainly use more quality in the attack and the 27-year-old England international would be a useful acquisition. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to their attack.

He would be an inexpensive addition as well. Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and they will not be able to pay a premium for signings this month.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can bring in a quality alternative before the window closes. They are already lacking in quality in the attacking unit and letting Rashford leave would weaken them further.

Meanwhile, the England international will be hoping to get his career back on track with regular football. A move to Barcelona could be the fresh start he needs right now, and the Spanish giants might be able to get the best out of him once again.