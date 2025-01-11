Significant development sees new Marcus Rashford suitors in pole position

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United after the Premier League match against Everton. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

With no real possibility of continuing his career at Man United, Marcus Rashford appears ready to move on to his next challenge, and his latest suitors have the edge over everyone else.

BBC Sport report that Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli are all interested in the England international’s services, whilst Arsenal have made a call to Man United about Rashford and Barcelona could give Rashford a great oportunity in La Liga.

Despite being out of favour under Ruben Amorim, it’s clear that the 27-year-old has no end of admirers.

Marcus Rashford eyed by Monaco

All of those named are likely to be left behind in the race after AS Monaco entered the race.

That’s because, as The Telegraph (subscription required) note, the principality has no income tax, meaning that the Ligue Un club are best placed to be able to afford Rashford’s significant £300,000 per week wages (Capology).

General view of a scarf on display with the headshots of Manchester United players’ Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

With just under three weeks left of the January transfer window, there’s plenty of time to get a deal done, however, the player and his representatives may have to consider the possibility of lowering his personal demands.

Salary expectations need to be revised if Marcus Rashford wants move

Rashford is woefully out of form in front of goal this season, with transfermarkt noting that he has just four goals and one assist from the 15 Premier League games that he’s been involved in.

To that end, still holding out for top dollar in transfer negotiations isn’t a tactic that’s likely to impress those clubs vying for his signature.

A loan deal with an option to buy is the most likely scenario for the player this month, and perhaps the carrot of performance related bonuses as part of any future contract, to bring his remuneration back up to an acceptable level, is the way to get a deal over the line.

