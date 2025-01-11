Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United sold Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to comply with financial regulations at the start of the season.

Both players have been very impressive for their respective clubs, and there have been talks on whether Newcastle could look to bring them back to the club in future. According to a report from Daily Mail, Newcastle do not have a buyback clause for Anderson or Minteh and they would have to pay a premium if they want to bring them back.

Nottingham Forest paid around £35 million for Anderson and Brighton paid £33 million for Minteh. It seems highly unlikely that Newcastle will be able to bring them back to the club any time soon. Both clubs will want to make a substantial profit on the two players given their recent performances.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Anderson, according to recent reports.

Newcastle need reinforcements

Newcastle could certainly use a quality midfielder like Anderson and a winger like Minteh right now. They have been in impressive form in recent weeks and they will be pushing for Champions League qualification. It will be interesting to see if they can secure a top-four finish and plug the weaknesses in their squad. Adding more depth to the midfield and the defensive unit should be their priority. They need to sign a goal-scoring winger as well. They have been overly dependent on Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak and the two players will need more support in the final third.

Meanwhile, the likes of Anderson and Minteh will look to continue their development with regular football at their respective clubs and fulfil their potential. They have certainly shown that they are capable of making a mark in the Premier League and that remains to be seen whether Newcastle end up regretting their decision to sell the two players.