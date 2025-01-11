Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club this month and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing him.

The 27-year-old has not been at his best and he has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot under Ruben Amorim. Multiple European clubs are keen on securing his signature. According to Chris Wheeler from Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Juventus are interested in signing the player. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can beat the competition for his signature.

Manchester United have been linked with the French International attacker Randal Kolo Muani, and it is no surprise that Rashford is being linked with an exit.

Spurs could certainly use more cutting-edge in the final third and a versatile attacker like Rashford would be the ideal acquisition. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he will help create goalscoring opportunities and get on the score sheet as well.

Moreover, he is at the peak of his powers and he is a proven performer in the Premier League.

Rashford could transform Spurs

Rashford has shown his quality in the Premier League over the years, and there is no doubt that he is one of the best attackers in the country. If he manages to regain his top form, he could be an asset for Tottenham.

The 27-year-old has the quality to transform the London club in the attack. He could form a quality partnership with the likes of Son Heung-min and Dominic Solanke.

It will be interesting to see if the £300k-a-week star is keen on a move to the North London club this month. It could be an exciting opportunity for him and a fresh start could be ideal for the player. He will be desperate to get his career back on track and Spurs could provide him with the platform he needs.