Opinion: West Ham should ruin PGMOL after latest ref disaster

Aston Villa FC West Ham FC
Posted by
Amadou Onana's shot for Aston Villa against West Ham goes wide.
Amadou Onana's shot goes wide but Aston Villa are awarded a corner from which Onana scores against West Ham. Graphic courtesy of ITV Sport.

When match referee, Tim Robinson, awarded Aston Villa a corner from which they equalised against Graham Potter’s West Ham side, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the official had lost his concentration momentarily.

As TV replays would show, Amadou Onana’s wayward shot flew wide and out of play, and was nowhere close to being touched by any Hammers player.

Graham Potter should be furious with Villa ref

There is no VAR in the FA Cup until the fifth round, but it was noted in commentary that even if the technology were available to the officials, it would not have been used in such an instance.

Pundit, Ian Wright, said; “the referee and assistant messing up totally with that corner […] I can’t believe the referee, he’s standing there […] there’s no one near it, how can he get that one wrong,” and it’s certainly a decision that should have repercussions.

Once again there are going to be questions asked about the competency of officials, and how they are going to be made accountable for such errors.

Chelsea ace could be Graham Potter’s first signing

Until that point in the game, West Ham were the better side, and even if you take into account that Villa were putting a little more pressure on at the time, Onana’s goal was only their second shot on target – in the 71st minute.

Hammers fans, who will still have been fuming after Stan Collymore slated West Ham’s trophy-winning capabilities, won’t have had a great journey home from the Midlands.

More Stories / Latest News
Jorrel Hato of the Netherlands in action during the UEFA Nations League match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Sources: Chelsea ahead of Real Madrid in chase for 18-year-old prodigy
Mikel Arteta of Arsenal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match against Newcastle United.
EPL hot-shot with 16 G/A in 20 games primed for Arsenal switch as Havertz and Jesus continue to disappoint
Ruben Amorim looks on next to Manchester United club badge and exit sign.
Ruben Amorim wants Man Utd star gone yesterday & could finally get his wish

Out of the FA Cup at the earliest possible moment, the club now need to concentrate on getting themselves as far up the Premier League as possible.

To that end, Graham Potter will sign one of his former Chelsea players in order to beef up West Ham’s defence who have been poor this season.

More Stories Amadou Onana Graham Potter PGMOL Unai Emery VAR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.