(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is set to join Napoli on loan for the remainder of the season.

Gianluca di Marzio has confirmed that the two clubs have agreed on a loan deal with an option to buy. The 28-year-old midfielder has already travelled to Naples and he completed his medical with the Italian club yesterday.

Billing will look to play regularly for the Italian outfit and it remains to be seen whether he can make his mark with Napoli. They are one of the biggest clubs in Italy and the opportunity to play for them will be quite exciting for the midfielder. The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he will look to make an instant impact in Italian football.

Philip Billing could be a useful addition

The midfielder will help Napoli with his physicality, presence and defensive contributions. The Italian outfit needed more depth in the middle of the park and the 28-year-old will be a cheap acquisition for them.

If he manages to impress during the second half of the season, Napoli could then look to sign him permanently at the end of the season. The player was linked with Leeds a few months ago.

It remains to be seen whether he can adapt to Italian football quickly. The 28-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League and there is no doubt that he has the ability to succeed in Italy as well. Newcastle United wanted to sign him last year.

He is no longer a regular starter for the Cherries and the loan spell makes sense for him. He will look to get his career back on track and regain his form and confidence. Napoli could certainly help him do that. Working with a world-class manager like Antonio Conte could bring out the best in the player.