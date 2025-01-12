Speculation grows: €50m Manchester United star adds another transfer suitor to the list

Ruben Amorim and Antonio Conte (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta, Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly being eyed up by Napoli as a possible replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Argentina international has long looked like an exciting young prospect at Man Utd, but his recent performances have been a little below expectations, and it’s not clear if he has a long-term future at the club under new manager Ruben Amorim.

A report from Sport Italia claims Garnacho is now on Napoli’s radar as they could be about to lose star forward Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain.

Player arriving for Man Utd medical TODAY!

This follows Garnacho also being linked with Atletico Madrid in a recent report from TBR Football, which stated that the 20-year-oldis unsettled at Old Trafford and open to leaving.

Alejandro Garnacho transfer: Should Man United keep or sell?

Garnacho may still have it in him to have a great career at United, but not all fans will be convinced by him and may view this as a good opportunity to raise some much-needed money.

MUFC have spent vast sums on some real flops in recent times, so if they can offload Garnacho for something like €50m, as per the Sport Italia report, then that could be a big boost to their transfer plans.

Amorim will likely have various positions he feels needs strengthening in this Red Devils squad, and €50m could go a long way towards improving the squad overall.

It would be interesting to see Garnacho at Napoli, where his former United teammate Scott McTominay has really revived his career this season since joining in the summer.

In recent times, we’ve also seen other Premier League flops bouncing back with moves to Serie A, such as Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Ademola Lookman.