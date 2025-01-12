Arsenal vs Manchester United confirmed line ups for FA Cup third round clash

Arsenal host Manchester in today's FA Cup clash at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United have confirmed their team news for today’s FA Cup third round clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners host the Red Devils in what promises to be one of the most intriguing ties of this round, and it’s not too surprising to see these old rivals fielding strong-looking sides for today’s 3pm kick-off.

David Raya starts in goal for Arsenal, even though we often see clubs rotating and using a cup goalkeeper for this competition.

By contrast, we’re seeing Man United change their ‘keeper, bringing in Altay Bayindir in place of their usual first-choice Andre Onana.

Arsenal vs Manchester United teams confirmed ahead of FA Cup third round tie

See below for the official team news from the clubs on their social media pages…

?? ???????? ?? ? Lewis-Skelly retains place at left-back

? Jorginho partners Merino

?? Jesus on the wing Let's give it everything we've got, Gunners ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 12, 2025

Arsenal have brought the experienced and reliable Jorginho into their midfield, with both Declan Rice and Thomas Partey getting a bit of a breather on the bench, but it remains a strong XI from Mikel Arteta overall.

Gabriel Jesus starting again is also interesting as he’s shown some real signs of improvement recently, so he’ll no doubt hope to make a positive impact again, while Leandro Trossard remains a useful alternative from the bench if it doesn’t click for the Brazilian.

Aside from the change in goal, it’s a pretty strong United team, with Amorim able to rotate the likes of Amad Diallo and Leny Yoro without lowering the quality of his side too much.

Kobbie Mainoo will be a key player in this game, while it will also be interesting to see if Alejandro Garnacho can take the opportunity to impress.

What are your predictions for this game? Let us know in the comments!