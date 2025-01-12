The Gunners opted not to sign a striker during the summer, believing that Jesus and Kai Havertz would be enough to push them to a Premier League title.

But it’s been a mixed season so far and such a feat looks unlikely. Even though Manchester City have their own issues on the pitch, Arsenal are still far away from catching up with league leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal’s need for a new striker made even more desperate

Fans of the club have been vocal in their disapproval of the side not signing a new striker, but now their hand could be forced during the January transfer window.

The injury to Jesus could mean that the club rethink their strategy and look to make a big-money addition during the halfway point of the season.

One name that the Gunners have been extensively linked to is Alexander Isak of Newcastle. It’s thought that he would be the perfect addition for the North London club.

But Athletic reporter David Ornstein threw cold water on the suggestion that they would be able to even afford him.

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein said: “I think we should cast our gaze onto Alexander Isak. We have seen how unbelievably good he is when he’s fit and in a rhythm.

“There doesn’t appear to be any progress on a new contract. Newcastle have him for several more years, and that perhaps opens the opportunity for clubs to make a push.“He’s somebody that clubs have looked very closely at in the past. Arsenal, for example, looked to sign him when he was at Real Sociedad, they didn’t end up doing it and he went to Newcastle.

“Mikel Arteta is a known admirer of his and I think in an ideal world if they had their pick of strikers and money wasn’t a factor I do think Arsenal would seriously consider going for him. But finances are an issue and he’s going to cost a hell of a lot of money and he has spent a lot of time out injured.”