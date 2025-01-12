Mikel Arteta of Arsenal. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on the Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Arsenal have had scouts in Germany keeping tabs on the player and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the near future.

“Kingsley Coman has always been a very tidy player,” he told Football Insider. “I must admit I’ve not watched him in a while, but if he’s anything like the player he used to be, it doesn’t surprise me to hear Arsenal have been looking at him. “I’m told they’ve had scouts in Germany keeping tabs on him and they’ll know what his level is.”

The 28-year-old has shown his quality for club and country over the years and he could be a very useful player for Arsenal. The Gunners need more quality and depth in their attacking unit.

Coman could be a quality signing

The French International could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them. He is versatile enough to operate on either flank and he will add pace, flair and goals to the side. Arsenal have been overly dependent on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. They have not been able to rotate the two players due to the lack of depth in the side. Signing a quality winger like Coman would be a wise decision.

The Gunners have the financial resources to tempt the German club into selling the player, and it will be interesting to see if they step up their pursuit with a formal offer.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old has proven himself in Germany and he could be tempted to try out a new challenge. The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be quite exciting for most players. Coman was linked with a move to the Premier League at the start of the season as well.

Furthermore, Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down.