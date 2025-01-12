The final was held at Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa in Leiria, where Benfica claimed victory after a dramatic penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

After the contest, Portuguese outlet O Jogo reported that representatives from top European clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and Barcelona attended the match in Leiria.

Carreras, who has a £16.7 million buyback clause with United, provided an assist for Benfica’s goal. He has been linked with a move back to Old Trafford, with Ruben Amoirm hopeful of signing a full-back this window.

Carreras was at United between 2020 and 2024 but did not make a first-team appearance before moving to Benfica in a deal that could be worth up to £7 million.

Alvaro Carreras liked by European elite

Last week, Manchester Evening News reported that United cannot afford him. The club need to sell to buy but the likes of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro could be shifted off their books this window.

The Spanish international began the last campaign on loan with Granada. He also spent a previous term with Preston North End. However, in January 2024, he was recalled by United before being shipped off to Benfica for the second half of the season.

The Portuguese clubs decided to activate Carreras’ £5 million buy clause last year and he has since flourished. It’s thought that he has attracted the interest of some top European clubs following his displays this season.

Liverpool and Real Madrid were linked to the defender before and Record Portugal have suggested that Bayern Munich are also potential suitors amid concerns that Alphonso Davies may leave at the end of his deal. The Canada international is still yet to agree fresh terms with the German giants.