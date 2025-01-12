Striker set to agree five-year deal with Aston Villa

Unai Emery and Tidiam Gomis (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images, Anthony Bibard/Icon Sport)

Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on an agreement for the transfer of Caen wonderkid Tidiam Gomis on a five-year deal.

The talented 18-year-old has long been rated highly by top clubs around Europe, and it now seems he’s preparing to leave for the next step up in his career.

Reports in France suggest Villa have moved to the front of the queue for Gomis’ signature, with the teenager expected to agree on a five-year contract that will start from July.

Until then, Gomis will see out his current deal at Caen before moving on as a free agent in the summer, with Villa Park looking like his most likely next destination.

Aston Villa showing smart work in the transfer market again

Villa are a serious and ambitious club these days, with manager Unai Emery doing terrific work to guide them into the Champions League for this season.

AVFC will now look to continue building on that, and that will mean using the expertise of sporting director Monchi to land some of the best young talents in the game.

Gomis certainly looks like one of them, and it will be interesting to see how he can continue his development under Emery’s guidance.

Villa make sense as a good destination for someone like Gomis, who will want to ensure he can play regularly in the coming years before perhaps looking for an even bigger move before too long.

Villa’s project, however, might also mean he can stay and be a key part of their long-term future, with the club looking like going from strength to strength.

Failing that, though, they could also do well to establish themselves as a good ‘stepping stone’ club like some big names around Europe have done, which will give them access to other top talents in the future.