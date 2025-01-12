Defender agrees to join Aston Villa – will sign deal next week

Aston Villa FC logo (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly making progress on a transfer deal for Kasimpasa defender Yasin Ozcan, who could be set to join the club next week.

The 18-year-old is considered a huge prospect who will surely go on to have a great career at the highest level, and his next move will surely be an important one.

Ozcan might not be a regular in the Villa first-team straight away, but it looks like he’s close to an agreement to move to Villa Park anyway.

Unai Emery will surely be delighted to see this big prospect joining the club, especially when another exciting deal for Caen wonderkid Tidiam Gomis is also in the works.

Yasin Ozcan to Aston Villa transfer is almost done

Reports in Turkey claim Ozcan is closing in on a £7m transfer to Villa, with the player set to put pen to paper on the deal in the coming days.

Ozcan has been attracting interest from other big clubs after becoming a regular in the Kasimpasa first-team already, so he could soon be ready to play a key role for Emery’s men.

Villa have done well in the transfer market in recent times, with sporting director Monchi well known for identifying top young players who can later be sold for a healthy profit.

Of course, AVFC fans will also no doubt be hoping that Ozcan develops into someone who’s good enough to remain at the club for a long time, even if it might at some point also be tempting to cash in on him for big money.