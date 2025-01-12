Enzo Maresca of Chelsea. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea are keen on signing the Deportivo de La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez this month.

The 22-year-old has been exceptional for the Spanish outfit and he has eight goals and three assists to his name in all competitions. He could add some much-needed cutting edge to the Chelsea attack and he is versatile enough to operate on either flank.

According to a report from Onda Cero (h/t Nacho Sanchis), Chelsea have already submitted a firm offer to sign the player and they have been in contact with the player as well. It remains to be seen whether Deportivo are willing to sanction his departure. He is a key player for them and he has a long-term contract with the club.

Chelsea have had an impressive season so far and they will be looking to secure Champions League qualification for the next season. They will look to sustain their current run of form during the second half of the campaign and they need quality additions. Adding more depth to the side will only improve their chances of finishing the season strongly.

Yeremay Hernandez could fancy Chelsea move

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League as well. The step up from the second division of Spanish football to the Premier League is quite significant, and the player will find it hard to turn down a move to Stamford Bridge if there is a concrete proposal ahead of him.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can negotiate a deal in the coming weeks. The Blues need to improve their squad before the transfer window closes. Apart from signing a quality winger, they should look to invest in a central defender as well.

Chelsea looking at Serie A winger to bolster their ranks

It is no surprise that Chelsea are keen on the 22-year-old, especially with the way Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke have performed. Both players have been underwhelming and Chelsea need upgrades. In addition to that, Mudryk could be set for a lengthy ban for doping.