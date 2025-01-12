A Chelsea flag is waved prior to the match between Chelsea and Leeds United. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the West Bromwich Albion attacker Josh Maja.

The Nigerian has done quite well in the Championship this season, scoring 12 goals and picking up two assists in all competitions. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for the London clubs.

According to Fichajes, the player is valued at £15 million, and it is fair to assume that Chelsea and Tottenham have the resources to get the deal across the line.

Chelsea need to bring in a quality striker and Maja would be a superb acquisition for a reasonable price. He could compete with Nicolas Jackson for the starting spot. More competition for places will help both players improve and it would allow Chelsea to grow as a team as well.

On the other hand, Tottenham signed Dominic Solanke at the start of the season and the England international has done reasonably well so far. However, they need more support in the attack and the West Brom striker could be the ideal acquisition. They are keeping tabs on Marcus Rashford as well.

Josh Maja could fancy Premier League switch

At 26, he is at the peak of his powers, and this is the right time for him to take a new challenge and test himself at a higher level. The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be hard to turn down. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea and Tottenham step up their efforts to sign the player with an official proposal in the coming weeks.

The player has previously indicated his desire to play for Arsenal in future.

Both clubs need to strengthen their squad before the January window closes. Chelsea have started the season well and they will look to secure Champions League qualification. Signing the right players will certainly help them finish the season strongly.

Tottenham are in a similar position, and they will be desperate for European qualification for the next season. It remains to be seen whether they can win the race for Maja’s signature.