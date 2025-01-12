Chelsea confident of deal with Sporting CP wonderkid deemed ‘next Gyokeres’

Conrad Harder of Sporting CP celebrates after scoring a goal during the Portuguese Cup match between Sporting CP and Amarante FC
LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 22: Conrad Harder of Sporting CP celebrates after scoring a goal during the Portuguese Cup match between Sporting CP and Amarante FC at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 22, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Chelsea believe that they can sign Sporting CP wonderkid Conrad Harder, according to a fresh report. 

The 19-year-old striker, who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge via TBR Football reporter Graeme Bailey, is considered to be the next Viktor Gyokeres. The Sweden international will depart the club in the summer following his extraordinary form in Portugal – and it’s thought that the teenager will take his place as the main focal point for goals.

In the limited minutes he’s played, Harder has turned plenty of heads, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in just 1,300 minutes. His performances have been so good that some clubs are starting to shift their attention from Gyokeres to the younger Dane.

At 22, Harder is seven years younger than the former Coventry City man, which makes him an even more attractive option for teams focused on signing younger talent with long-term potential – something Chelsea certainly are.

The club rarely signs players over 25 years old, with a huge onus on purchasing the best young talent around the world, and they have been closely tracking Harder’s development at Sporting.

Chelsea look to sign the next Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring for Sporting Lisbon
Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring for Sporting Lisbon (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Indeed, according to transfer expert Bailey, Chelsea are ‘backing themselves’ to eventually snap up the Dane. This is because they have been hot on his trail longer than other interested suitors.

“They do like Conrad Harder an awful lot,” he told The Chelsea Chronicle. “He’s a fascinating player, obviously signed by Sporting as a Viktor Gyokeres replacement. He’s a huge talent, he really is, and we’ve seen Chelsea do spot these players.

“[For example] Samu [Aghehowa], who they were looking at, way before everyone else. Chelsea are backing themselves here, so keep an eye on Harder. He’s a huge, huge talent, and he fits in with what Chelsea want to do.”

