This approach comes with lessons from last year when Dortmund brought in Ian Maatsen on a six-month loan from Chelsea. The Dutchman impressed during his time at the Westfalenstadion, helping the team reach the Champions League final, where they lost to Real Madrid.

However, without a purchase option in his deal, Dortmund missed out when Aston Villa swooped in to sign him as his value soared under Edin Terzic’s guidance.

This experience could prove pivotal for Dortmund as they negotiate with Chelsea, fostering old relations with the West London club. It’s believed that they could try to secure a deal that includes a clear path to making Veiga’s move permanent.

The defender arrived from Basel in the summer and has since gone on to make 11 starts and six substitute appearances for Chelsea.

Lack of game-time sticking point for Renato Veiga at Chelsea

Blues head coach Enzo Maresca last picked him in the starting XI last month in the Conference League against Shamrock Rovers. But, clearly not impressed by the display, he has not been selected since.

Bournemouth had been linked to the youngster previously, but as they already have Chelsea player Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan at the side any move for Veiga would have to be a permanent, not loan, move.

Chelsea only signed Veiga around six months ago but they are now open to letting him depart Stamford Bridge on loan, it is thought. What’s not clear is what they are asking for in return and how much they would demand to make any deal a permanent one.