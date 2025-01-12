Club named as big transfer bid expected for Liverpool star

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Darwin Nunez in action for Liverpool against Accrington Stanley
Darwin Nunez in action for Liverpool against Accrington Stanley (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has reportedly been the subject of strong transfer interest from a club in the Saudi Pro League.

And that club has now been named as Al Hilal in a report from Anfield Watch, who suggest that a big bid could be made for the struggling Uruguay international.

Nunez has divided opinion for much of his time at Liverpool so far, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the club ultimately decide that it might be for the best to cash in on him.

PL club ready to BID for “unhappy” Liverpool star!

The 25-year-old might not quite be what the Reds need up front, but one imagines he could be a big hit in Saudi Arabia right now.

Al Hilal could perhaps do well to invest in another big name like this, particularly as Neymar has struggled so much during his time there and may need replacing due to ongoing injury problems.

Darwin Nunez transfer: Should Liverpool sell the striker?

Darwin Nunez celebrates a goal for Liverpool against Southampton
Darwin Nunez celebrates a goal for Liverpool against Southampton (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Nunez can be a real handful up front, and there’ll no doubt be some LFC fans who feel he deserves a bit more time to develop and gain some confidence.

If the former Benfica man could just be a more consistent and composed finisher, then he’d really be a major asset up front for Arne Slot’s side, but perhaps the time has come to give up on him and move on.

Even if Nunez has his qualities with his movement, positioning, pace, and power, he’s perhaps not looking like being that elite finisher that the club needs.

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta has been praising Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal scouts “keeping tabs” on Bundesliga star ahead of a potential move
Aston Villa FC logo
Defender agrees to join Aston Villa – will sign deal next week
Unai Emery and Tidiam Gomis
Striker set to agree five-year deal with Aston Villa

Liverpool will perhaps feel there are better options out there, so could do well to cash in on Nunez if a big offer from Saudi comes along.

Other big names from the Merseyside giants have made similar moves in recent times, such as Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, while Jordan Henderson also had a spell there before moving to Ajax.

More Stories Darwin Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.