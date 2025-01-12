Euro giants looking to raid Crystal Palace for 25-year-old star in January

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by
Crystal Palace want Angel Correa
(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are keen on signing the Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. Naturally, clubs are looking to secure his services on a free transfer as per reports (h/t GiveMeSport).

It remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid or AC Milan can get the deal done. He has been linked with multiple English clubs as well.

The English defender has proven his quality in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the two European heavyweights as well.

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a major bargain.

Crystal Palace have not been able to secure an extension with the player and it seems that Mitchell will move on in the coming months. He will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with AC Milan or Atletico Madrid this month.

More Stories / Latest News
Bournemouth corner flag
28-year-old Bournemouth star heads out to seal January move to Euro giants
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Premier League rivals looking to raid Newcastle for 29-year-old ace
Arsenal surely have to step up transfer efforts as star stretchered off vs Man United

Mitchell could help both clubs improve

Tyrick Mitchell to leave Crystal Palace?
Tyrick Mitchell to leave Crystal Palace? (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid need to bolster their defensive unit and the 25-year-old could prove to be a useful acquisition. Mitchell has the quality to succeed in La Liga and he will look to establish himself as a key player for Diego Simeone.

Atletico Madrid are a big club capable of pushing for major trophies and the defender will be attracted to the idea of joining them. Similarly, AC Milan could be an exciting destination for the player as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

The defender has proven himself in the Premier League and he will look to take up a new challenge at this stage of his career. The opportunity to join big clubs like Milan and Atletico Madrid will be quite tempting.

Meanwhile, losing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a major blow for the Eagles. It remains to be seen whether they decide to sell him for a nominal price this month to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

More Stories Tyrick Mitchell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.