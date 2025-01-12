(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are keen on signing the Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. Naturally, clubs are looking to secure his services on a free transfer as per reports (h/t GiveMeSport).

It remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid or AC Milan can get the deal done. He has been linked with multiple English clubs as well.

The English defender has proven his quality in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the two European heavyweights as well.

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a major bargain.

Crystal Palace have not been able to secure an extension with the player and it seems that Mitchell will move on in the coming months. He will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with AC Milan or Atletico Madrid this month.

Mitchell could help both clubs improve

Atletico Madrid need to bolster their defensive unit and the 25-year-old could prove to be a useful acquisition. Mitchell has the quality to succeed in La Liga and he will look to establish himself as a key player for Diego Simeone.

Atletico Madrid are a big club capable of pushing for major trophies and the defender will be attracted to the idea of joining them. Similarly, AC Milan could be an exciting destination for the player as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

The defender has proven himself in the Premier League and he will look to take up a new challenge at this stage of his career. The opportunity to join big clubs like Milan and Atletico Madrid will be quite tempting.

Meanwhile, losing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a major blow for the Eagles. It remains to be seen whether they decide to sell him for a nominal price this month to avoid losing him on a free transfer.