(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP this month.

According to a report from A Bola, the Premier League side have contacted the player’s agent Miguel Pinho regarding a potential move and they are prepared to sign the 23-year-old on loan with an obligation to buy.

The defender’s agent has close ties with Manchester United and he manages the Portuguese international midfielder Bruno Fernandes as well. The player has been linked with Liverpool as well.

The report states that Pinho was in England earlier this week for a meeting with Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether he can facilitate a move before the window closes.

Man United could use Goncalo Inacio

Manchester United have looked vulnerable this season and they need to tighten up at the back. The 23-year-old could prove to be the ideal acquisition. The left-footed central defender is versatile enough to operate as a full back and he could be an asset for the Red Devils.

Players like Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have had their fair share of injury problems, and Inacio could be a makeshift left-back until the end of the season. Ruben Amorim knows the player well having worked with him at Sporting, CP and the player could be attracted to the idea of a reunion with his former manager as well.

Meanwhile, Maisfutebol claims Manchester United are considering signing the player on loan with a €40 million obligation to buy. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a deal.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the young defender, and he will look to prove himself in English football. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and most players will be attracted to the idea of playing for them.