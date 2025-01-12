Rodri with the Ballon d'Or (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have already signed ‘next Rodri’ for £55 million, believes former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson.

The Sky Sports pundit has talked up Sandro Tonali, who is finally finding his feet in the Premier League.

The Italian has put into a deep-lying role in early December – and the results have consequently been tremendous during the winter period. The positional change has allowed Bruno Guimaraes to venture further forward in the No.8 role.

The Magpies are back in Champions League contention and just one step away from another Carabao Cup final following their 2-0 first-leg win over Arsenal. The midfield trio of Tonali, Guimaraes, and Joelinton has been devastating for the opposition, with them being widely called as the best in the league today.

Is Sandro Tonali the new Rodri?

When asked about Newcastle’s form, Merson said how Tonali reminds him of Manchester City star Rodri.

The Spaniard, who is out for the remainder of the reason after suffering an ACL injury, picked up last season’s Ballon d’Or award over the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vini Jr.

Rodri is crucial for City and Merson believes that Tonali could be the next version. The pundit told Sky Sports: “Tonali is back. I think he’ll be the next Rodri. He’s outstanding, I’m a big fan of his. It’s a big call but he sits behind Bruno (Guimaraes) and gives Bruno more chances to bomb forward. “With Joelinton, naturally a centre-forward who now plays in midfield and (therefore) always going to be getting into the box.

They’ve been outstanding, those three. They’ve dominated games. They are flying at the moment. Botman came in and hadn’t played for how long? He just steps in and plays. It’s amazing. They’re flying. There’s a cliche in football ‘The next goal is important’. No more so than in the next leg. Arsenal have to score first, whatever happens.”