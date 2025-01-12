Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Matt Targett has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months and the likes of Leicester City and Brentford are keen on him.

According to a report from journalist Alan Nixon, the player has been made available this month and it will be interesting to see if he can secure a move before the January window closes.

The 29-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Newcastle and he needs to leave in search of regular playing time. If Leicester and Brentford are prepared to provide him with ample opportunities, he should look to join them this month.

Newcastle paid £15 million for the defender and they will be looking to recoup most of it. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. He was linked with an exit at the start of the season as well.

Lewis Hall is currently the first choice left back at the club and Targett is unlikely to get regular game time during the second half of the campaign. It would be ideal for him to join another club.

Targett could be a useful addition

Leicester could certainly use defensive reinforcements. The Foxes have looked vulnerable at the back and they will be desperate for survival in the Premier League. They need to tighten up defensively and the 29-year-old Newcastle defender could prove to be a useful acquisition.

He will help them improve at the back and do well during the second half of the campaign.

Similarly, Brentford could use defensive reinforcements as well. They have had multiple injury problems this season and Targett could be a useful squad player for them.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs decide to step up their pursuit with an official proposal for the Newcastle defender in the coming weeks.