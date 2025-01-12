Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have failed with an offer to sign the Colombian international midfielder Richard Rios.

The 24-year-old midfielder is highly rated across South America and Europe. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for the North London club. However, a report from Fichajes claims that Tottenham have had their proposal rejected for the player and they will need to return with an improved offer.

Rios has shown his quality for Palmeiras and the national team in recent months. He was outstanding in the Copa America last year. It is no surprise that top clubs are keen on him.

The report states that Manchester United were keen on signing the player a few months ago. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham’s offer for the player encourages the Red Devils to resurrect their interest in the South American.

Richard Rios would improve Spurs

The 24-year-old is a complete midfielder who will add creativity, drive and defensive cover to the side. Tottenham and Manchester United could certainly use someone with his skill set. Tottenham needs to fill the void left by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp. On the other hand, Manchester United need an upgrade on Casemiro.

The South American could be tempted to move to the Premier League. Clubs like Tottenham and Manchester United are likely to be attractive destinations for the player. He will look to test himself at a high level, and regular football in England could help him improve further.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham returned with an improved offer for the player in the coming weeks. They will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and they need quality additions to do well during the second half of the season.