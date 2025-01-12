(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United are keen on signing the Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on loan this month.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been linked to the move away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks. He joined the club in a deal with around £30 million at the start of the season, but he has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot.

The midfielder needs to play more often at this stage of his career and West Ham could be able to provide him with that opportunity. According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, the situation is “one to keep an eye on”.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to sanction his departure. He is not a key player for them, but they cannot afford to weaken the squad midway through the season. They have had an impressive campaign so far and they will be desperate to secure Champions League qualification for the next season. They are already lacking in depth in the middle of the park and losing the 26-year-old midfielder might not be a wise decision.

Meanwhile, West Ham have had a disappointing season so far, and they will look to get their campaign back on track. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Dewsbury-Hall will add drive, creativity, and technical ability to the side.

Dewsbury-Hall needs a fresh start

He has proven himself with Leicester City and he will be desperate to get his career back on track. The opportunity to join the Hammers will be quite attractive for him. The player would have expected to establish himself as a key player for Chelsea under Enzo Maresca, but things have not gone according to plan for him.

A move in January could be ideal for the player.