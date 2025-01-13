(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez has become the subject of strong transfer interest, with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal reportedly planning a massive offer to lure the Uruguayan striker away from Anfield.

According to Anfield Watch, Al-Hilal are prepared to offer Nunez a staggering £400,000 per week in wages—more than doubling his current Liverpool earnings of around £140,000 per week.

Al-Hilal prepare to offer staggering contract to Darwin Nunez

This proposed salary would eclipse any wage ever paid to a Liverpool player, even surpassing Mohamed Salah’s £350,000-per-week contract.

The lucrative financial package is believed to be the key reason Nunez has yet to turn down the approach, despite a preference for continuing his career in European football.

Saudi Pro League clubs’ financial clout has been a game-changer in recent transfer markets, and their willingness to offer a significant transfer fee to Liverpool could make this deal difficult for the Reds to ignore.

While the exact fee Al-Hilal are willing to pay remains undisclosed, it is understood to be substantial, further intensifying speculation surrounding Nunez’s future.

The Saudis are not alone in their pursuit. Serie A giants AC Milan are also reportedly interested in the striker. Reports suggest Milan have made direct contact with Liverpool regarding a loan deal, including an option to buy for €45 million at the end of the season.

This could appeal to Liverpool, especially if Nunez’s struggles continue. The forward has failed to fully justify his hefty £85 million transfer fee since joining from Benfica in 2022.

Nunez’s Liverpool journey has been underwhelming

The Uruguayan’s time at Liverpool has been marked by inconsistency. In his debut Premier League season, he scored just nine goals in 29 league appearances, falling short of expectations.

His second season showed modest improvement, with 11 goals and eight assists in 36 matches across all competitions. However, his wastefulness in front of goal and inconsistent performances have made him a frustrating figure.

Under new manager Arne Slot, the striker has struggled to secure a regular starting role. Initially behind Diogo Jota in the pecking order, Nunez only got a run of games after an injury to the Portuguese. Even then, Slot later turned to Luis Díaz in a false nine role, which the Colombian has excelled in, further limiting Nunez’s opportunities.

Despite these challenges, his raw talent remains undeniable. The 25-year-old has contributed 37 goals and 20 assists in 119 appearances for Liverpool, showing glimpses of the potential that made him such a sought-after player during his time at Benfica.

With his confidence seemingly low and his role in the squad limited, the prospect of cashing in on him and recouping funds through a significant sale, especially with a massive financial package from Al-Hilal, may prove tempting for both the player and the club.

It remains to be seen whether Nunez decides to stay and fight for his spot at Liverpool or opts for a move away to revive his form.