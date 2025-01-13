Revealed: Three clubs interested in Man United transfer raid but there’s one issue…

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is continuing to attract transfer interest this January, with three main suitors emerging.

CaughtOffside understands Garnacho is being tracked closely by his former club Atletico Madrid, while there is also interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Although the Argentina international started yesterday’s game against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, he’s mostly found himself out of favour since Ruben Amorim took over as Man Utd manager.

Manchester United “in advanced talks” to sign world class striker!

Sources have indicated that United would be ready to let Garnacho go for the right price, but at the moment it seems the likes of Atletico and Juve would struggle to afford that.

A more likely outcome is that these clubs would try an initial loan move for Garnacho, with either an option or obligation to buy at the end of it.

Should Manchester United risk letting Alejandro Garnacho leave?

Garnacho showed real promise when he first broke into the United first-team, but it’s perhaps fair to say that the 20-year-old hasn’t developed as many would’ve hoped.

With Amorim coming in and looking to rebuild this struggling side, it could make sense for the club to cash in on some players to help them fund the spending needed to revamp the squad.

Still, some MUFC supporters will no doubt feel that Garnacho is not someone who should be leaving under any circumstances.

On his day, the young South American can be a terrific asset in attack, and even if he’s not currently that consistent, he’s still learning the game and has plenty of time to improve.

If Garnacho leaves now, there’s every chance he’ll be a genuine world class player in the next year or two, and it’ll be a decision the club live to regret.

Many players have flopped at Old Trafford in recent times only to then go on and shine elsewhere, so they surely need to be careful here as so many big clubs clearly still rate Garnacho highly.