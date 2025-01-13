Ruben Amorim hints Man United star may never play for the club again after FA Cup win

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester United were involved in the FA Cup at the weekend against Arsenal and came out on top after winning a penalty shoot out.

The Red Devils struggled against the Gunners but their determined performance ultimately rewarded them a famous win against one of their biggest rivals.

After opening the scoring through Bruno Fernandes, they took the lead but Gabriel Magalhaes scored for Mikel Arteta’s side.

After no more goals in normal time and extra time, the teams stepped up for the penalty shoot out which Ruben Amorim’s side won.

Following the victory at the Emirates Stadium, Amorim suggested that he is not sure about the long term future of Man United star Marcus Rashford.

The 27-year-old has been recently dropped from the squad and clubs are lining up a January move to secure his services.

Speaking on the future of Rashford after the FA Cup win, Amorim said, as reported by GOAL:

“I don’t know. We’ll see. He is a player for Manchester United. We’ll see. He has to work.

“He has to represent his club and he loves his club but I have to make choices. I already spoke about how I make the choices. It is what it is. Let’s continue, let’s see the next game and like I said I have to make a selection.”

Man United star Marcus Rashford to leave in January?

Some of the biggest clubs in Europe have shown interest in signing the Man United attacker.

AC Milan, Barcelona, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have all held talks with the representatives of the player over a move this month.

It remains to be seen whether it will be a permanent move or a temporary move away from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have made Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen their primary target for the January transfer window.

Napoli winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has also been mentioned as the potential replacement of Rashford at the club but the Red Devils would have to fight against Paris Saint-Germain to sign the player.