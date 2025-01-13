Antony with Manchester United teammate Victor Lindelof (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly been the first team to register an official interest in the potential transfer of Manchester United winger Antony.

Real Betis and Olympique Marseille are also interested in the Brazilian wide-man, but it seems the Hammers may be leading the race for the moment.

That’s according to a report on Antony’s future from Spanish outlet Fichajes, which states that Man Utd are open to letting the former Ajax man go out on loan this January.

It remains to be seen where Antony will end up, but it would be interesting to see the 24-year-old back playing regularly again after his difficult spell at Old Trafford.

West Ham could be an interesting destination, though they already have Mohammed Kudus in that position, so it’s unclear how they’d fit both players in.

Where next for expensive Manchester United flop Antony?

Antony is one of United’s biggest transfer mistakes of recent times, having cost big money when he joined from Ajax with the reputation of being one of the finest young attacking players in the world.

For one reason or another, we’ve seen nothing like that kind of form from Antony, and he now surely needs to leave Old Trafford to rebuild his career elsewhere.

One imagines Antony might do well to leave the Premier League, as many fine players have struggled to adjust to the fast pace and physical demands of English football.

That could mean Betis and Marseille are better options for Antony, but it seems West Ham’s interest is strong, so that could mean he has another opportunity to show what he can do in England.

Ruben Amorim only recently took over as United manager, and one imagines he’ll surely want to make major changes to this struggling squad he’s inherited from Erik ten Hag.