Report: Arsenal step up pursuit of expensive attacker after FA Cup defeat

Mikel Arteta of Arsenal. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been knocked out of the FA Cup by rivals Manchester United.

The Gunners have been kicked out of the competition in the 3rd round and it was another match that showed that they lack attacking quality in the team.

The injury to Bukayo Saka has been costly but their failure to finish chances once again showed that a top quality striker is missing from their team.

Kai Havertz was poor against Man United, as he has been for most of the season. He missed a number of chances to score for the Gunners and it was his penalty that was saved in the penalty shootout that resulted in the defeat for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal’s other attacker, Gabriel Jesus, suffered a serious injury in the match against United and that could force the club to consider their options in the market in the January transfer window.

According to the Independent, the North London club have ‘growing interest’ in signing Sporting attacker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international striker has kept up his brilliant form this season and he has managed to outscore some of the biggest names in football.

Arsenal desperately need a new attacker

Gyokeres has scored more goals than Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah this season and due to his sensational form, interest has been high in his services.

The striker is going to cost around £80 million but Arsenal are not ready to spend that amount of money in the transfer window this month.

They are happy to wait till the summer transfer window to sign Gyokeres, who has scored 21 league goals so far this season.

This season has shown once again that the Gunners lack attacking quality and that could cost them dearly again this season.

In the space of a week, they have lost the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal and have been knocked out of the FA Cup, both largely due to their poor finishing.