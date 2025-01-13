Aston Villa agree to sell £100k-a-week star in January

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Fenerbahce are growing increasingly confident about reaching an agreement with Aston Villa to sign Diego Carlos, according to TBR Football.

The defender has been made available for transfer by Unai Emery’s side, who are looking to add more fresh faces to the squad in the January transfer window.

They were active in the summer transfer window and they are prepared to do the same again this month in order to increase their chances of success in the second half of the season.

The 31-year-old defender arrived at Villa from Sevilla in July 2022 for £26 million and quickly became a regular starter. However, he has since slipped down Emery’s pecking order this season.

With one year remaining on his contract, Villa are under pressure to sell this year. A move to the Turkish Super Lig now seems the most likely outcome for Carlos.

In addition, Villa are actively searching for another defender due to Pau Torres being sidelined for eight weeks with an injury.

Aston Villa are looking for defensive options in the market

The club’s pursuit of a new right-back has also led them to consider options like Oscar Mingueza.

Their willingness to offload Carlos is part of a broader plan to refresh their squad, particularly in defense.

Carlos was a target for Fulham last summer, and while Villa were open to selling, they ultimately did not receive an offer they deemed acceptable.

The defender is not a regular starter anymore at Villa so it would be wise to move him on and look for new, younger options in the market.

His contract situation at Villa Park is another reason why Emery and his staff are considering letting the defender leave the club. They risk losing him for free next year if they do not take action now.

