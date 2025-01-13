Benjamin Sesko shows Arsenal what they’re missing with long-range screamer

Benjamin Sesko's superb long-range strike (Pictures via Sky Sports)

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has shown precisely why Arsenal and other big clubs have been linked with him.

The talented young Slovenia international scored an absolute rocket for Leipzig yesterday in their win over Werder Bremen, displaying exactly the kind of quality missing up front in this Gunners side right now.

Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by ten-man Manchester United yesterday, dominating much of the game at the Emirates Stadium but once again lacking a clinical finisher to make the possession and chances count.

Meanwhile, Sesko was doing this, which makes you think Arsenal should perhaps be getting their chequebook out as soon as possible…

What a strike from RB Leipzig's 21-year-old Benjamin Sesko! ? Jurgen Klopp was also in attendance to witness the stunner ? pic.twitter.com/tVi6myKNxy — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 12, 2025

Sesko is clearly a huge talent, and it’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t give Mikel Arteta an immediate upgrade on the out-of-form Kai Havertz.

Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, is now injured once again, with the Brazil international struggling to stay fit for much of his time in north London, so one has to question why Arsenal felt ready to go into this campaign with these options up front.

Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal – could a deal be done in January?

Arsenal fans will be desperate to see their club make a move for an attacking player before the end of the month, but one imagines it won’t be easy to get a big name like Sesko in the middle of the season.

Arsenal are interested in Sesko, as previously reported, but he signed a new contract with Leipzig in the summer, with the feeling being that he would commit to at least one more full season with the Bundesliga club.

Plans can change, of course, so perhaps Arsenal just need to come up with some crazy money for the 21-year-old and show the ambition required to save their season.

AFC came very close to winning the Premier League title last season, but as time goes on it perhaps looks like they didn’t do enough to keep on building from that position of strength, with Liverpool now looking the major favourites to win the league this year.