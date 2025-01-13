Arsenal told to go in big for ‘excellent’ Premier League star with 63 goals & 45 assists

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been urged to make a move for Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo who would “be an excellent fit”.

The Gunners are currently undergoing an injury crisis in attack with Bukayo Saka out injured with a long-term injury and an in-form Gabriel Jesus also being ruled out with a serious injury that could see him miss the rest of the season.

In light of the recent injuries, the Gunners have been urged to act quickly this month and sign a new attacker even if they have to overpay for one.

They have been linked with several attackers including Wolves star Matheus Cunha, Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Another name linked is Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, who has been enjoying a standout season in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has stepped up impressively after the departure of Ivan Toney, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in just 20 league matches. This tally places him joint-third in the league’s top scorers, alongside Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak, with only Erling Haaland (16) and Mohamed Salah (18) ahead of him. (via BBC)

His overall record for Brentford is equally impressive, with 63 goals and 45 assists in 224 appearances across all competitions. His consistent performances, coupled with his Premier League experience, make him an attractive option for Arsenal.

Arsenal expert calls for club to sign Premier League striker

With sufficient Premier League experience and outstanding current form, Arsenal expert Charles Watts has urged the club to sign the Brentford star, even if they have to overpay for him.

He believes Mbeumo will be an excellent fit for Arsenal and will straight into the right-hand side to fill in the void left by Saka’s absence.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, he said:

“Bryan Mbeumo is a fine player enjoying another excellent season for Brentford. Arsenal are believed to be one of a few top clubs keeping an eye on his progress, but Brentford would be very reluctant to let him go half way through the season.”

“It would take big, big money to get him out of west London this month. I do think he would be an excellent fit at Arsenal though and if there was a chance to sign him this month, he would be a player that it would be worth overpaying slightly for.”

“He knows the Premier League so would be ready to hit the ground running straight away and would be able to slot straight into the hole on the right side of the attack that has been left vacant by the injured Bukayo Saka.”

“When you sign someone in January you really want them to be able to come in and make an impact straight away and that’s what Mbeumo could do.”

“There would be no acclimatisation period and he would be arriving full of confidence, given the goals he has scored this season. I think it would be a fantastic January signing.”

Brentford, however, are unlikely to let their star player leave without a significant fee, especially mid-season.

Arsenal may have to dig deep to convince the Bees to part ways with their talisman, but with the team’s title ambitions hanging in the balance, a bold move in the transfer market may be necessary.

As January progresses, Arsenal fans will eagerly await to see if the club can bolster their attacking options and keep their campaign on track.