Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus’ injury could be out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury against Manchester United in their FA Cup defeat last night.

The Gunners are currently undergoing a bit of an injury crisis in attack with Bukayo Saka out since months and not expected to be back till March. Raheem Sterling has struggled for form and fitness, having just returned from a knee injury himself.

And the latest setback comes in the form of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who was in a good for Arsenal.

The attacker was stretchered off in the 40th minute of the match after a clash with Bruno Fernandes that left the attacker with his knee injured.

Arteta provided a worrying update about the injury, confirming that it is a serious one. He said after the game:

“Big worry, that’s my feeling. He had to come off on a stretcher with a lot of pain, touching his knee. It’s not looking good.”

Arsenal expert shares update on Gabriel Jesus’ injury

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Arsenal expert Charles Watts shared an update on just how serious the injury to the attacker could be.

While he admitted that the full extent of the injury is yet to be confirmed, the player will undergo scans later today. However, he fears that the injury could possibly be serious enough to rule him out for the rest of the season.

He said:

“We don’t yet know the full extent of Jesus’ injury. He is having a scan today, but the fear is that the knee injury he suffered against United is a very serious one.”

“If those fears are realised, the likelihood is that we won’t see him again this season. So it would be bordering on negligence if Arsenal didn’t move swiftly to reinforce their attack.”

If Jesus is out for the rest of the season, he may have played his last game for the club given that he is one of the attackers the club is looking to sell in the summer. It has been reported that the club are considering using him in a swap deal to sign Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic.