Arsenal’s current injury crisis in attack has them focusing on signing a new attacker in the current transfer window, with several names linked with a move.

Bukayo Saka, the club’s talisman, is expected to be out for at least two more months due to a hamstring injury. Adding to Arsenal’s woes, Raheem Sterling—on loan from Chelsea—has struggled with form and missed five games earlier this season due to a knee injury.

The situation worsened during the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United, where Gabriel Jesus sustained a serious knee injury that will likely see him out for an extended period.

Their problems in attack have reflected in their recent performances. The team was knocked out of the FA Cup by United and is on the verge of elimination from the League Cup after a 2-0 loss to Newcastle in the first leg of their semifinal.

However, Arsenal remains a strong contender in both the Premier League and Champions League. They currently sit second in the league, six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand. But, they will need to be at their best in the second half of the season and will definitely require more reinforcements this month if they want to push for a trophy this season.

Arsenal expert calls for immediate reinforcements after Jesus injury

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Arsenal expert Charles Watts emphasised the urgent need for Arsenal to act in the transfer market.

Watts suggested that Arsenal may even need to overpay for an attacker in the January market, with players like Benjamin Sesko, who the Gunners pursued last summer, standing out as prime targets.

But he admitted that a January move for Sesko seems unlikely due to his commitment to Leipzig, and that Arsenal could revisit the deal in the summer.

He said:

“With Bukayo Saka out they needed to do it anyway, but now Jesus is facing up to a long spell on the sidelines, the need to act is amplified further.”

“It’s clear that they need more and that the players that are already there need help. They look like they are running on fumes right now. Confidence is shot, but they can’t be taken out of the firing line because there is just no-one else Arteta can call on.”

“So the club needs to act and failure to do so would basically be waving the white flag for the remainder of the season in my opinion.”

“I know it will be tough and the market is difficult in January. But you can’t tell me that there is no-one out there who could come in and make a big difference. It might mean overpaying, but sometimes you just have to do that to give yourself the best chance of success.”

“It was ironic that Benjamin Sesko, the striker Arsenal really wanted in the summer, scored an absolute stunner for Leipzig at the same time that Mikel Arteta’s side were struggling to find the target against United on Sunday.”

“I would be surprised if Arsenal were to go back for Sesko this month, just because it was made very clear last summer that he wanted to stay in Germany for at least another season.”

“That does feel like a deal that would have to wait until the end of the campaign, should Arsenal opt to rekindle their interest in the Slovenia international.”

Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal have already done a significant groundwork to sign Benjamin Sesko, having been interested in signing him in the last transfer window. The move did not happen at that time as the 21-year-old decided to stay for another season and signed a new contract with Leipzig.

Sesko has continued to impress in the Bundesliga, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 16 league appearances this season, taking his his overall record for the German club to 30 goals and five assists in 66 appearances and overall senior career tally to 81 goals & 22 assists in 189 games across all competitions.

As the January window progresses, Arsenal’s management faces immense pressure to secure reinforcements and bolster their attack. With the Premier League title race and Champions League campaign still within reach, the Gunners’ ability to act decisively this month could define their season.