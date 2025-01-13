LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on December 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea are pushing to re-sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace but they have been put off by the asking price so far, CaughtOffside has been told.

The 24-year-old, who left Stamford Bridge for Selhurst Park in 2021, has emerged as a top target for the Premier League outfit, who are looking to agree a deal during the January transfer window.

With Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile both sidelined, Chelsea’s need for reinforcements is urgent. Guehi is open to a return to his former side as he wishes to stay in London and Enzo Maresca is said to be keen on adding his experience to the squad. Guehi’s contract is up in 18 months but Palace are still seeking maximum value for their centre-back.

As things stand, the Blues appear to be the only serious contenders for Guehi, but Palace are still holding out hope for a bidding war in the summer. The club had hoped – and it was expected – that Liverpool would come in for the England international, but CaughtOffside understands that the Reds are not targeting the defender.

Newcastle United continue to hold a tentative interest. The Magpies, at the behest of Eddie Howe, had made multiple bids for Guehi in the summer, going as high as a club-record £70 million. However, Crystal Palace stood firm, unwilling to lose their captain after already agreeing to sell Joachim Andersen to Fulham. A long-term injury to new signing Chadi Riad added to their decision to keep Guehi at the time.

